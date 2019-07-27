Shun gun and return to mainstream: Gen Rawat to Kashmiri youth

July 27, 2019 | Agencies

‘Any youth who picks up gun is no longer an innocent’

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat appealed to Kashmiri youth to shun the path of violence and join to the main stream to live a peaceful and prosperous life.

“I appeal the youth to shun guns and come back to the mainstream for a peaceful future,” Gen Rawat said in a press conference after laying wreath at Kargil War Memorial as part of celebration of 20 years of “Vijay Diwas” here on Friday.

The Army Chief said any youth who picks up the gun is no longer an innocent.

“Anybody who picks up the gun against the Army will be neutralized,” he said and added the gun and the man will be separated.

“The man will go to the grave and the gun will be with the army. This is not the end of everything,” the army chief said adding, “I appeal these people to give up gun and live peacefully with their families.”

He said army is trying hard to motivate families of these “misguided” youth to compel them to shun guns and come back to the mainstream and live peacefully in the society.

“We are trying to approach members of civil society, preachers, parents, and siblings of militants to make them understand,” the army chief said.

He said that no parent wants his children to do PhD only to become a militant. “The parents prepare them to be graduates and PhDs in the hope that in their old age they can help them but that is not happening”.