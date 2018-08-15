ShujaatBukhari: The symbol of supreme sacrifice

Syed Maajid Rashid Andrabi
ShujaatBukhari became the victim of an unfortunate and horrendous act that shocked everyone in the Valley and beyondShujaatBukhari, with his charismatic personality and visionary style, defied all odds, to reach at a place where only few of the coveted people have reached. His ever smiling face and courteous nature, were among his very visible assets.
He made such a long-lasting impression on others that now, when he is no more with us, the world community and those who were directly or indirectly associated with him, have no means to fill the void created by his untimely departure.
Not only his associates, he left everyone in the melancholic state, which speaks volumes about his angelic personality.
Bukhari, the name is known to everyone, for the innumerable capabilities that he possessed. Be it him being a literary expert, veteran journalist, writer, ambassador of peace, a guide and a teacher. He was a treasure house of journalism.
In the death of Bukhari, the Valley lost its crucial well-wisher, who was longing for the peace and prosperity, from the very beginning and even walked an extra mile to redress the sufferings of the people by giving them a space to highlight their distress and grievances.
Besides being a prolific writer, a great journalist, he was a noble human being with human qualities and values. Every time he used his creative abilities to nurture the talent around him by recognising their potential, so, that they could make a difference with their holistic approach.
Shujaat was instrumental in assessing the Kashmir affairs as he believed that the problem of Kashmir can never be solved by gun, but through the bilateral talks, the need of which, he reiterated all throughout his life.
His unique assessment about the Kashmir was a direct attribution of his association with the grass root people who have suffered with every trigger.
He not only co-related the different political aspects, but also draw a clear line, that would highlight the ramifications of possible intervention in the policies.
Like others, Shujaat too had a vibrant say on Article 35-A, which he defended with his immaculate understanding of the affairs. With his distinct and exceptional persona, he revolutionised the face of journalism in the Valley.
He was the face of Kashmir as he truly represented the aspirations of the people of Kashmir, through his courageous speech and even highlighted the miseries of the people on the International platforms, thus, making the world community realize about the ground situation of the valley.
He, in his journalistic face, served as the ambassador of Kashmir. He was a movement in himself, who devoted his life to the service of nation. He was the name of an optimistic peace loving being who strived for peaceful resolution of Kashmir.
A ‘symbol of moderation’, Shujaat recognised and considered moderation as wiser policy than radicalism. He tried all possible mediums to bring the stake holders to table to have a permanent solution to the Kashmir conundrum.
Besides social activism, his involvement in the promotion and protection of Kashmir language is something that makes every responsible Kashmiri indebted to him. He has always been at the front of the movement for the revival of Kashmiri culture and language.
The region’s first Kashmiri newspaper ‘Sangarmal’ was a manifestation of his concern for Kashmir and Kashmiri language. His efforts for the promotion of culture and language deem to be mentioned by golden ink. He was also the president of AdbeeMarkazKamraz, the biggest and oldest cultural and literary organization of Valley.
Now that Shujaat is no more with us, his teachings in the form of his values and ethics would continue to influence people to stand for their justified rights. He has left such a legacy that even coming generations would benefit from his words of wisdom.
His patriotic stature is a symbol of supreme sacrifice that has been demonstrated by very few people. His “out of box” approach towards the sensitive issues needs to be taken on record for future reference as the pearls of astuteness deem to be preserved for future decision making.
His concern towards the development of Kashmiri language needs to be perused as a mission to do justice with the already recognized need of the hour.
At last, with all the respect and love, let us pray that his soul rests in eternal peace.
Love beyond measure, ShujaatSahab.