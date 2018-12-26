ShujaatBukhari: An icon of peace journalism

His contribution in promoting the cultural, linguistic and ethnic values of Kashmir has been revolutionary
Dr.Tasaduk Hussain Itoo
Firstly, it was a shock to hear about the news of untimely demise of Dr. Syed ShujaatBukhari who was martyred by some unknown gunmen around evening on 14 June 2018. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and whole team of Rising Kashmir. His loss is irreparable. May Allah bless his soul!
Shujaat’s killing has given birth to Shaheed-e-Sahafat or "martyr to the cause of courageous journalism". Kashmir has lost a very professional journalist. An institution has lost its iconic leader. A family has lost its core member.
I personally have lost my guru, my adorable friend, mentor, guide and a great human being.I fall short of words to express my grief on the sad demise of beloved Syed ShujaatBukhari sir.
He was a fearless iconic figure, very good researcher and a nicest human being I have ever come across. He was an institution of journalism in himself. He was very sympathetic, generous and cordial to even an unknown person.
Though I never had the fortune of sitting with him in person, but I could read about him and hear much about him from my journalist friends, that I could easily imagine him as one of the best journalists and researchers of our era.
In January this year, he called upon a meeting for regular contributors to Rising Kashmir. I also got an email regarding invitation. As he always believed in teamwork, love, harmony and brotherhood, the purpose of the meeting was to get known each other well,to deepen the bond of relationship with Rising Kashmir and above all to discuss the issues of common interest.
Though I couldn't attend that meeting, but soon after the conclusion of meeting, around evening I got a friend request on Facebook with profile name Syed ShujaatBukhari. I got so much excited and happy to have friend request from such a great and adorable personality.
Since then, I used to talk with the sir on many occasions. The tweets that he used to share on fb were immensely showing his active presence on social media.
ShujaatBukhari sir is always in our hearts. His worth legacy is roaming all around every corner of the world that he left behind.
In ending week of September this year, the Editorial Board of Rising Kashmir called for another get-together of regular writers to Rising Kashmir. Absence of ShujaatBukhari sir was felt with deep emotions. I remember ab-initio, a writer got down with emotional weeping though he had never met ShujaatBukhari sir in-person. It was the get-together, day after a question about ShujaatBukhari sir was asked in the famous TV show "KounBanegaCrorepati" anchored by famous TV Star, Amitabh Bachchan.
Few people in the world of journalism managed to rise above the sky, and have managed to distinguish themselves as exemplary human beings.He was one of those rare journalists.
An excellent journalist, teacher, mentor and the nice soul to scores of people at state,national and international level. He is being sorely missed by everyone whose lives he touched in so many different ways. He would believe that Kashmiri youth are blessed with extra- ordinary talent that they need to explore at world level but there is a crucial need of some unique exploration machinery.
Being Editor-in -Chief of leading local English Daily Rising Kashmir, his writings on politics part of Jammu and Kashmir have been always practical and have a very mesmerizing impact on my thinking towards strong politics associated with Jammu and Kashmir.
His writings reflected belief in political solution to Kashmir conflict. A look into the last few writings gives an idea of his stand over several issues — be it condemning the social sanctioning of youth turning to violence in the Valley, asking the State to re-think on its methods or urging the Kashmiri society to reflect on the growing violence in the Valley.
Besides, that in one of the last tweets, he was actually defending his journalism, makes his last articles important to understand just what that might be that he was eager to defend.
Describing how worrying the societal sanction for violence in Kashmir is becoming the new normal in the Valley, especially for the youth, and the State's response to it.
From his writings, debates and discussions, we could easily imbibe the idea that he believed in encouraging dialogue as a key to Jammu and Kashmir conflict.
He shuns the ideology of violence of any sort and believed that resolution to Kashmir conflict is only possible through a peaceful dialogue process. He has always been putting his word of truth with honesty, un-biasness, fearlessness and diligence.
I used to read his well - researched articles in Rising Kashmir and could feel a sense of peace of mind, prosperity and positivity. Besides this I could gain in depth knowledge about many issues.
His contributions to Kashmiri art, culture and language has been phenomenal and promising. Being founder of local daily in Kashmiri language Sangarmal and weekly Kashmiri Parcham, his contribution in promoting the cultural,linguistic and ethnic values of Kashmir has been revolutionary.
He used to promote Kashmiri art, culture and diasporic heritage whereever he visited at national or international level. Besides he was also the founder of an Urdu daily Buland Kashmir by which his contributions in Urdu literature has been phenomenal.
His selfless service in saving the lives in 2014 Kashmir floods has been very promising and phenomenal. He was day and night engaged in humanitarian works. His voluntary approach during the floods itself reflects how humanitarian,humble, generous and kind he was. He was a brave heart and best leader.
He had previously spent most part of his 30 years of professional career as the J&K bureau chief of The Hindu. A thorough professional, he was an equally prominent organiser of peace conferences and was also part of the Track II dialogue with Pakistan. A committed peacenik, he finally gave his blood hoping for peace.
The legacy that ShujaatBukhari sir left behind has to be carry forward with passion,zeal and enthusiasm and that is the responsibility of every intellectual or journalist in Kashmir. He was the voice of voiceless. He was the voice of a common Kashmiri.
Now we should believe that his noble voice is alive and we have to inherit that. His left legacy need to be given a real voice to carry forward his message of peace, prosperity, happiness, love, bravery, courage and above all his marvellous journalism.
