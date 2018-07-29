ShujaatBukhari: A proponent of Kashmiri language

Bilal Kaloo
mswbilal@gmail.com
ShujaatBukhari the veteran journalist from Kashmir is no more. A known face among common masses met an unfortunate end and left all his relatives, friends, colleagues and well-wishers in a complete state of shock to mourn his loss.
As a journalist his contribution to bring pressing issues in the limelight of public gaze garnered him lot of following as is evident in the grief and sorrow expressed by people all over the state.
His three decade long career in journalism has a huge following of friends and fans for whom Shujaat is unforgettable for being unparalleled as an individual as well as the representative of institution of journalism.
Apart from being a very well-known personality in media fraternity, Shujaat’s activism in literary circle as a protagonist of Kashmiri language will always be remembered for all times to come.
Shujaat has left us all but he has left behind his legacy of a staunch proponent of Kashmiri language. As a literary luminary he was passionate and persistent in his attempts to promote Kashmiri literature with his interest and involvement as president of AdbeeMarkazKamraz- a prominent cultural organization.
His long drawn association with this literary institution gained him a sound standing among poets, writers, scholars and students of Kashmiri literature.
In organization and facilitation of diverse events, Shujaat always took a lead and displayed true courage (Shujaat) to voice for preserving the cultural heritage.
Be it the introduction of Kashmiri in school curriculum at secondary level or assistance and facilitation of publishing books in Kashmiri to encourage and bring local writers in prominence.
He was instrumental in getting Kashmiri language foregrounded in the complex mosaic of languages in 21st century. He participated in seminars held to discuss the style of both the script as well as the creative writing. Shujaat was very active as an ardent supporter of safeguarding and strengthening the roots of Kashmiri language.
There are very rare personalities who stretch beyond the circumference of their profession and endeavour to contribute for some cause with their competence and capabilities.
At a time when mother tongue is experiencing step-motherly treatment at the hands of its native speakers, there are some saner voices campaigning for preserving our cultural identity with their engagements to create congenial environment for mother tongue to prosper.
Shujaat exemplified such volunteerism with his agile and active involvement as depicted in events and activities of AdbeeMarkazKamraz.
Even though he himself was not any poet or a prolific writer but his devotion and respect as a student and scholar of Kashmiri literature made him popular among common masses.
Shujaat grew in stature in the ambience and company of journalistic fraternity as well as in the lap of literary stalwarts that inculcated in him a blend of twin taste for journalism and literature.
Be it seminars or conferences, debates or discussions of literary and academic orientation Shujaat always voiced for widening the space and scope for Kashmiri literature to expand and excel.
A staunch supporter of prioritizing and popularizing Kashmiri language at every forum, Shujaat was strongly and firmly grounded in the annals of Kashmiri culture and society and this proximity groomed his personality with unique inclination for Kashmiri language.
Sangarmal – the daily newspaper in Kashmiri language introduced by Shujaat symbolized his unflinching commitment and concern to confer due recognition to Kashmiri language by accommodating and anchoring its status under the aegis of journalism.
Sangarmal - the Kashmiri newspaper is one of such kind to give aspiring writers a chance to extol their creative writing abilities. It would not be naïve to call him a vanguard of such forces who would love Kashmiri to bloom.
He always participated in literary seminars and events with great deal of zeal and zest as love for Kashmiri culture was deep-rooted inside his heart.
With his departure, Kashmiri society has lost a champion who advocated for acknowledgement and advancement of Kashmiri language in varied spheres across institutions from academics to journalism.
A soft-spoken person and a thorough professional in journalism he always stood for promotion of Kashmiri language who always spoke from the depths of his heart. His role as an advocate of Kashmiri language can never be undermined or overshadowed by his prowess as a professional journalist.
Culture is identity. As a torchbearer to conserve the linguistic distinction of Kashmiri community, Shujaat has left indelible imprints with his serious and strenuous efforts to rejuvenate and resuscitate the status of Kashmiri language that acts as the pivot of Kashmiri culture.
Language acts as a connecting thread that weaves together the varied elements of culture as one distinct entity and also facilitates transmission of cultural heritage to ensure integrity as well as continuity remains intact.
Shujaat represented and identified himself as a Kashmiri and carried the passion to preserve that identity.
Shujaat’s mission towards enrichment and enhancement of instilling vigour and vitality for advancement and furtherance of Kashmiri language is not over with his untimely death.
As an inspiration for so many enthusiasts of language, the stage and space is invitingly open for them to continue and carry forward his optimistic overtures with additional motivation to maintain the momentum in nurturing the roots of Kashmiri.
A unanimous resolve and a collective commitment to preserve and propagate Kashmiri language will be an eternal tribute to honour Shujaat as a great ambassador of our culture.
Author is an Assistant Professor (Department of Education), South Campus, University of Kashmir