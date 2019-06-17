Shujaat was a role model for aspiring journalists: Advisor Ganai

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pays tributes to RK founder on first death anniversary

Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, today paid rich tributes to noted journalist and founder editor of Rising Kashmir Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary.

In a message, the Advisor recalled the outstanding contribution of late Shujaat Bukhari in the field of media. He remembered Shujaat as a brilliant journalist and a role model who made a huge impact in growth of media in the State.

Ganai said Shujaat Bukhari has left behind a huge legacy which will continue to inspire young and budding journalists in the State.