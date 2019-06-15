Shujaat never compromised on principles of journalism: Hakeem

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman People's Democratic Front,(PDF) Hakeem Yaseen has paid rich tribute to Late Shujat Bukhari, an ace journalist, who was martyred last year along with his two security guards near Press Enclave,Srinagar.

While paying homage to late Shujat Bukhari on his first death anniversary, Hakeem Yaseen eulogised his contribution to the institution of media in the state. He said, founder editor of esteemed english daily news paper,Rising kashmir, Shujat Bukhari, by dint of his high professionalism , laid a sound and firm foundation of journalism in the state.

" Shujaat Bukhari disseminated pathetic condition of rights violations of the conflict ridden state to the outside world in a most professional and effective way, " Hakeem Yaseen remarked while praying for eternal peace to his soul. He said Shujat Bukhari never compromised on the principles of journalism and became torch bearer of human values in the state .He said Shujat Bukhari will be a source of inspiration for the youth of the state especially those related to culture and media.