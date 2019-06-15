Shujaat is Kashmir’s lost spokesman: Faesal

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKPM chief Dr Shah Faesal on Thursday paid rich tributes to veteran journalist and founding editor of daily english news paper, Rising Kashmir, Late Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary.

While paying rich tribute to late Shujaat Bukhari, JKPM President highlighted his contributions in the evolution and promotion of journalism in the state.

Bukhari along with his two security guards was martyred last year on June 14, outside his Rising Kashmir office in Press Enclave Srinagar.

Shah Faesal said that martyrdom of Shujat Bukhari was a great loss to Kashmir and Kashmir might never get such a powerful spokeman again "

He was a straight forward multidimensional personality who always stood for truth, courage and peace" Shah Faesal remarked while remembering contribution of Late Shujat Bukhari to the institution of Journalism in the state.

He said Late Shujat , never in his life, compromised on the core principles of journalism adding that the path shown by him would continue to remain source of inspiration for generations to come especially for the upcoming young media persons.

Faesal called for uncovering the conspiracy behind his assassination at the earliest.

JKPM leader and media Advisor Chafeeda Shah also paid glowing tribute to late Shujat Bukhari on his first death anniversary. She described Late Bukhari as bold voice who fearlessly sacrificed his life at the alter of truth and unbiased reporting of facts. " Despite heavy odds and hiccups during the ongoing conflict in the state, Late Shujat Bukhari kept actual facts and real happenings of rights violations in the state without caring for his life, " Chafeeda Shah remarked while praying for eternal peace to his departed soul.