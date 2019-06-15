About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shujaat groomed many journalists: TAAK

Travel Agent Association of Kashmir (TAAK) President Ashfaq Siddiq termed him as a fearless and truthful journalist who advocated humanity.
He said Shujaat Bukhari not only proved as a great journalist but also created an institution where he groomed many new journalists.

 

