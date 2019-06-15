Shujaat Bukhari widely remembered

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Farooq, Omar pay tributes to RK founder on his first death anniversary

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday paid glowing tributes to the noted journalist Shujaat Bhukhari on his first death anniversary.

Party president while paying glowing tributes to the noted Journalist said. “No society can think of harvesting the fruits of democracy without securing its press fraternity all the required freedom and dignity. However it is imperative for the press fraternity to uphold the dignity associated with the profession at any cost. The struggle by embattled journalists and press fraternity of Kashmir to fight for the rights of people is commendable. I take this opportunity to salute the valor of our journalistic community, who notwithstanding curbs and persecution has been rendering their duties with dedication. I take this opportunity to pay my tributes to all those journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty. On this day I particularly remember Shujaat Bukhari Sahib; the jinxed providence of our state robbed us from a bold voice in his shape, I pray for peace to his soul,” he said.

Party vice president Omar Abdullah while paying tributes to late Shujaat Bhukhari said, “I take this opportunity to pay my homage to the noted journalist Shujaat Bhukari. He was a brave son of the soil, on his first martyrdom anniversary I pay my glowing tributes to him. There is a lot which the young budding journalists can emulate from his life and works. His voice may have been silenced but his writings will continue to guide the steps of new journalists.”

Among others party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, additional general secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani; Members of parliament elect Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rathar, Muhammad Ramzan Choudhary Chief spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, Provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar and additional spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah have also paid glowing tributes to the noted journalist on his first death anniversary.

