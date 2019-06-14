Shujaat Bukhari was well wisher of Kashmiri people: Mirwaiz

June 14, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday said that the founding editor of English daily Rising Kashmir was a well wisher of Kashmiri people.

"Remembering dear Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary, a courageous man an influential journalist, an exceptional human being and above all a well wisher of his people," the Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.

"What beautiful souls we lost to this conflict! May Allah grant him highest standards in Jannah,Ameen!"

Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security officers were killed by unidentified gunmen outside the newspaper office at Press Enclave, Srinagar on 14 June 2018.