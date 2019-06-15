Shujaat Bukhari was a courageous man: Mirwaiz

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that the senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari was a courageous man.

Taking to social networking site Twitter, Mirwaiz wrote: “Remembering dear Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary, a courageous man an influential journalist, an exceptional human being and above all a well wisher of his people.What beautiful souls we lost to this conflict! May Allah grant him highest standards in Jannah,Ameen!”

The founding editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security personnel were killed on June 14, 2018, by unidentified gunmen outside his office at Press Enclave, Srinagar.