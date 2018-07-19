Shujaat Bukhari: A warrior for a negotiated peace

He was most loyal to his friends and absolutely loyal to his own character
He was most loyal to his friends and absolutely loyal to his own character
Saifuddin Soz
saifuddinsoz984@gmail.com
Shujaat Bukhari was needed for Kashmir. His was a voice for a vigorous dialogue between Kashmir and central government and Delhi’s power elite. He had imagined that the first and foremost thing that the government of India could do was to organize dialogue and discussion with all manner of people in the State of Jammu Kashmir, especially with the people of Kashmir.
He did not exclude the mainstream but he fixed the priority for addressing the anger in the minds of youth in Kashmir. The killings in Kashmir had saddened him enormously!
At the national and international level, he raised his voice for seeking support for a bilateral effort by India and Pakistan to come to terms with pending disputes between them, including Kashmir issue.
He had broached the subject with many of his friends in Pakistan Civil Society also. That way he was ahead of all his colleagues in his profession in Kashmir.
Shujaat had a unique way of organizing his time and I often wondered how he could find time to write long essays in his own paper Rising Kashmir, which he built to eminence within a matter of ten years, and, for other papers and magazines.
It was through his hard labor in his profession, particularly for his own institution, Rising Kashmir, that he reached a wide variety of people and institutions.
Alas, when he would enjoy a little comfort in his life after his spectacular success through his hard labor, both at the desk and in his pursuits at the national and international level, he was taken away by the cruel hands of destiny.
Since his association with me dates back to early 1980s, it was a companionship that never suffered any break or rupture. Remembering Shujaat,in the realm of my mind, I cover a distance and see Dr Farooq Abdullah sitting in office at his Gupkar residence where young Shujaat wanted to receive a letter of introduction for The Hindu.
Dr Abdullah wanted Shujaat to write himself what he wanted to write. I intervened on Shujaat’s side telling Dr Abdullah, “come on, I know Shujaat better, let me write for you”.
Dr Abdullah smiled and handed the letterhead to me. When he went through the draft he exclaimed ‘this is absolutely fine!’
Shujaat was most loyal to his friends and absolutely loyal to his own character!
Even though he was extremely busy with his professional pursuits, he occasionally found time to drop-in and update me on issues and his pursuits. It was two days before his death that he entered my house and located me in my study, telling me that I had written very good book on Kashmir.
Before he went to the shelf, he told me that he would be writing the first review in the Rising Kashmir that very day. He was impressed with the new setting and asked me to send him photocopy of a book on Kashmir.
As ill luck would have it, that gift landed with me in the morning on the Eid day when that noble soul was already resting in peace with his ancestors at Kreeri!
Since that dastardly assassination, I have been thinking, morning and evening, continuously, that if Shujaat has been assassinated for no obvious reasons, who else would remain safe in the intellectual arena in Kashmir!
Tragically, there is a saying in Kashmir that our elders would say that a time would come when the “killers would not know why they are involved in the killings and those getting killed would also not know why they had fallen to that lot!”
It is literally true in Shujaat’s case.
The Jammu Kashmir Police had asserted immediately after the barbaric killing that they would track down the killers, but it is already a long time since that bleak day that the marauders are at large! Police seem to be clueless.
As Jammu Kashmir Police described: “Three motor cycle borne young men, without helmets, committed this heinous crime.”But they have not been brought to justice so far.
One can raise the question whether the Police will be able to redeem its pledge to the people of Kashmir, particularly to the bereaved family that has been left with an enormous level of agony in their heart and mind, by bringing the marauders to justice!
All these days, I have been raising these questions again and again in my mind, could the killers be Kashmiris and why should they kill a noble person whom people loved, all around.
But, then, I tried to convince myself that illiteracy and ignorance is the greatest curse that can befall any human being. A strong urge in me makes me restless to know the marauders and the families who brought them up as savages and surely they do not qualify to be human beings.
The Jammu Kashmir Police will certainly lose a feather of whatever achievement it has otherwise, if they do not bring these cruellest of the cruel killers to the book.
This was the expression I had used when I had brought the subject in my first conversation on this agonising event with the DGP soon after Shujaat had fallen to the bullets.
The Chief Editor of Kashmir Life Magazine Masood Hussain, who had visited my residence a day after Shujaat’s killing along with Iftikhar Geelani had asked me as to who would receive the photocopy of the book Shujaat had wanted from me.
I was undecided then, but now I have a feeling that I should travel to the Rising Kashmir and offer photocopy of the book to Tamheed, there! It was in the said meeting where Iftikhar Geelani was sitting with me that Khursheed ul Islam of the IMPA told us that my book was on his table on that bleak day of his assassination as he (Khursheed) had visited him that very afternoon.
That, all these days, Rising Kashmir has remainedin vigorous circulation, speaks itselfof the loyalty of Shujaat’s colleagues who deserve praise for their solidarity with the readers of the Rising Kashmir and with the bereaved family.
Surely, I cannot summon up the courage to go to Shujaat’s abode in Srinagar and offer my condolences to Dr. Tahmeena, who may not be able to express her grief, adequately!
Shujaat is dead but he will live in my memory and in the memory of hundreds. May his soul rest in peace!