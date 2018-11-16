Shujaat Bukhari: A journalist with a scholastic temperament

“If society fails to learn a lesson from history, it is destined to suffer for decades”
Prof. Farooq Fayaz
Born and brought up against the cool and pleasant rural landscape of the famous Kreeri village of historic Pattan town of North Kashmir and tutored in tune with his ancestral tradition of civility and decency, Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari, upheld this familial legacy with full honour and commitment till his death.
A journalist with distinct academic temperament and scholastic taste, Shujaat, in a less than two and a half decade of his professional career in journalism, not only made his presence felt in the journalistic circles of the State and the Country but won appreciation at global level for his rationale and pragmatic writings too.
True, he didn’t receive any formal training from any of the professional institutions at the outset of his journalistic career but it was his immense inward craving and the love for the profession that he left no stone unturned to gain necessary skill and craft of the profession in question and carried it to the best possible level of excellence and acridity.
A serious reading of his editorials and analytic narratives makes us believe that he seldom relied upon the mere collection of facts relating to the day-to-day events but rather believed in situating the facts against a well-defined contextual background; thereby exploring various shades and layers of truths involved in the making of the news item, story or an event. His craft of analysis was superb.
He used to precede the story of an event often by a precise introduction of genuine and relative historical forces, processes and the time frame perhaps with an underlying objective to enable even a common reader to get familiar with the content, text or idea of the scripted story or piece of analysis.
Adding to this, the analysis would often be followed by divergent shades of textual perspectives with a penetrating concluding para offering new and visionary insights to reader regarding the event, idea or the story in hand.
Truth, fearlessness, conviction and commitment were the tools which Shujaat employed without fail to maintain the credibility of readers’ trust in true and professional journalism.
This abundantly accounted for his acknowledged status as a true and honest journalist. Yet another equally important quality as being his journalist was his openness to dissent, difference and debate.
He never believed in keeping truth mortgage to political incentives or commercial gains. This is not an easy task. It needs an iron will and unflinching faith in the acridity of the profession and Shujaat exhibited these qualities to the height of his professional mettle.
What made him distinct from his friends and colleagues was his unshakable faith in the dynamics of ever changing news flow which gets rapidly obsolete with the passing of the friction of the moment.
Well aware of the grim reality of time factor in the process of making or manufacturing the news, he would always design the capsule of the column in such a manner that would serve the purpose for lengthier period and could sustain the interest of the reader despite time constraint.
The regular weekly practice of featuring news and event analysis under the caption of mind set bear testimony to the fact that the deceased journalist while analyzing and evaluating the chosen topic would never allow the insignificant or tailored stories in public circulation to militate against his own view point.
He had his own style of perceiving the things and would convert the same into news item with all possible perceivable and invisible shades leaving least chance for sensational make-up.
Shujaat was a strong advocate of peace, harmony and human brotherhood. Work to him was no less than worship.
I stand witness to a number of professional and personal sessions with his friends, colleagues and well-wishers where they used to advice him not to undertake frequent tours to distant lands and instead confine his attention to only journalistic endeavours after he recovered from fatal paralytic attack.
To him, work never meant discharging routine official responsibilities; it was rather inventing the capital of labour not for earning big profits but for laying the strong foundations for sustainable and well defined institutional build-up.
No doubt, Shujaat has left for eternal peace but the institution he has established if allowed to carry the cherished objectives he had drawn shall continue to guide its readers towards cultivating a healthy and positive attitude to perceive felt truths.
Shujaat known for his scholastic and academic expertise in the discipline of journalism was frequently been invited by prestigious universities stretched across the globe to deliver special lectures on the wide range of topics pertaining to his own field and on Kashmir problem.
News coverage of his speeches delivered on different occasions in different parts of the world, particularly in Middle East, Europe, Central Asia and in South East Asian countries are suggestive of his academic ability and insightful analytic craft.
His extensive tours in foreign lands helped to a great extent, towards shaping the correct perspective of the society and the state there in relation to complex Kashmir issue.
His rational approach, pragmatic outlook and progressive behavioural pattern earned for him multitude of fans across the globe and in him they would visualize a true face of peace loving son of the soil.
The video clips which he often shared with his close associates and friends during his frequent tours feature among other things his immense interest in visiting sites of historical and cultural sites.
During his extensive tours, his visits to archival repositories, museums, libraries of international repute and memorials of great historical personalities across the countries bear witness to his immeasurable quest for learning and interest in histro-cultural studies.
This regular practice was not conditioned by any motive of self-projection; instead, it seemed to be prompted by an intense inward urge to get more and more people acquainted with the diverse cultural shades and thus help towards building a society which respects knowledge and learning.
In his capacity as General Secretary and president Adbi-Markaz Kamraaz, he, not only widened the ambit of the activities of the organization but provided it a wider organizational base to bring within its fold the eminent literary personalities whose advice and valued guidance could bend the organization towards achieving the required objectives.
The diverse themes which featured prominently as subject of discussions and deliberations during his tenure as president of the organization on the occasion of annual conferences are suggestive of his high literary acumen, academic taste and his love for language and Kashmir culture.
In spite of his busy schedule in view of his professional and other engagements, Shujaat left no stone unturned to carry the organization to new heights of literary and organizational excellence and discipline.
He along with his associates in the organization initiated a regular exercise of seriously involving people belonging to upper strata of Kashmiri society in multiple activities which aimed at situating Kashmiri language in its genuine academic, literary and cultural landscape of the state.
The exercise not only succeeded In developing a keen sense of interest among elite sections of Kashmiri society towards the promotion and development of Kashmiri language and literature, it also accounted for developing a strong sense of belongingness among Kashmiri elite towards their mother tongue.
For his extensive study and expertise in convergent journalism, Shujaat was often invited by prestigious academic institutes across the country to deliver extensive lectures on diverse themes in his subject of interest.
I remember one such occasion when during my tenure as Director Academic Staff College Kashmir University, I invited him to deliver lecture to college and university faculty during one of the orientation courses ,Shujaat delivered a speech on the topic “Societal Pulse and Media Gaze”.
At the end of his speech, one of the participants drew his attention to contemporary political situation in Kashmir in relation to media role.
In response to his query, Shujaat said, “If society fails to learn a lesson from history, it is destined to suffer for decades.”
From literature to philosophy, science to history and from religion to anthropology variegated themes constituted his subject of intense study.
I would often borrow fresh books on literature and culture which he brought back from the countries he visited and after studying, we enjoyed discussing on wide range of topics featuring the contents of the studies.
With his abrupt death, the South Asian region lost its ambassador of peace and Kashmiris lost their true benefactor and a genuine representative.
