Shujaat, a bearer of truth silenced: Shehla

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKPM General secretary Shehla Rashid paid her respects to the well-known journalist Shujaat Bukhari—who was assassinated outside his office a year ago.

Paying tribute to the brave journalist on his first anniversary, Shehla said that while the bearer of truth had been silenced, no one could silence the truth he bore.

Attending the memorial event organised by Kashmir Media House at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, she said that "Shujaat Sahab was more than just a journalist, he was a believer, an optimist. He had shun the pessimism that is characteristic of journalists working in conflict zones, and fervently worked towards the achievement of peace in our times; a dream which costed him his life"

She also expressed concern over the conditions in which local journalists operate. "It's not as if things have improved since last year. Our journalists have to withstand pressures and fatal threats from both state and non state actors in order to bring normal stories out. The administration must understand that when Journalists aren't able to work free of fear, truth becomes a causality, and no one will benefit from a world devoid of truth."



