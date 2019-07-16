About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shuja elected president, Mouzam VP, Tantray Gen Secy, Farooq Treasuer

The first ever election to elect 11-member body of Kashmir Press Club (KPC) was held on Monday.
At least 252 members were entitled to vote and the polling started at 10 am and concluded at 5 pm.
Shuja ul Haq of India Today TV was elected as the first president of KPC.
Haq prevailed over his nearest rival Haroon Rashid Shah, an editor of a local Urdu daily and joint candidate of Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG), Kashmir Working Journalists Association (KWJA), Kashmir Journalists Association (KAJ), Kashmir Press Photographers Association and Videographers Association by a solitary vote.
Haq got 92 of the 231 votes while Shah polled 91 votes. The other candidate Zulfikar Majid got 46 votes. The KPC was established early last year.
The candidate of joint alliance of KEG, KWJA, KAJ, KPPA and videographers association won the rest 10 posts.
Mohammad Moazzam of KAJ was elected vice president, Ishfaq Tantray of KWJA as general secretary and Farooq Khan of KPPA as treasurer of the club.
Gowhar Geelani, Altaf Baba, Habib Naqash, Shafat Kira, Arshad Hussain Shah, Nisar Ahmad and Auqib Javeed were elected as executive members of the KPC.
Two journalist associations—Kashmir Union of Working Journalists and Kashmir Journalist Corps—had dissociated from the election process on various grounds including granting primary membership, which carries voting rights, to many undeserving people.

