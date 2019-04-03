Shudh Wazwaan restaurant opens at Lal Chowk

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Shudh Wazwaan’ Restaurant offering authentic Wazwaan delicacies opened here at Hotel City Star opposite Budshah flats, Saraaf Market, in Hari Singh High Street area of the city today.

The restaurant, run by professional chefs, guarantees pure, authentic and quality Wazwaan and other delicacies like Chicken Biryani, Mutton Biryani, Tandoori Chicken etc.

The famous Wazwaan Thali has been priced at a competitive price of Rs 399.

The restaurant, located in the business hub, promises to tickle the taste buds of the customers

It also offers home delivery within a range of two kilometers.