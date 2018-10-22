Shrinking wetlands keep migratory birds away from Kashmir

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Oct 12:
Climate change coupled with massive siltation and encroachment in wetlands has resulted in sharp decline in the number of migratory aquatic birds visting Kashmir.
Experts say that the climate change; continuous fall of water levels in wetlands, siltation, encroachment and massive constructions was responsible for damaging the glossy on wetlands in Kashmir.
Chairman RTI Movement, Sheiklh Ghulam Rasool said earlier 16 lakh migratory birds of 32 species used to visit Hokersar and the number has now shrieked to 18 species.
Sheikh, who has been also involved in environment conservation activism, said that climate or global warming has naturally affected the pattern of migratory birds.
But in Kashmir he said “Soil erosion, constructions develop slit which flows into the wetlands which decreases its depth and results in decrease of migratory birds in Kashmir.”
In Hokersar, around 60 percent water level has decreased from the amount it used to hold, Sheikh said.
He said population increase that led to conversion of Rakh-e-Arth and Bemina wetlands into colonies were actually source of water recharge for the major wetlands like Hokersar.
There are nearly nine wetlands in Kashmir which include Hokersar spread over 13.75 Sq.Km, Shallabugh 16.00 sq.km, Hygam 7.25 Sq.Km, Manibugh spread over 4.50 Sq.Km, Malgam 4.50 Sq.Km., Mirgund 4.00 Sq.Km, Narkara spread over 3.25 Sq.Km, Ajus 1.00 Sq.Km and Chatlam 0.25 Sq.Km.
Besides overall decrease in water level, according to Sheikh the sand extraction from river Sind—which is source of water to Shallabugh wetland—has also affected the water level in the wetland.
Migratory birds start their annual flight in early September and stay until mid-February or early March and visit Hokersar, the largest wetland in Kashmir and other wetlands.
The commonly seen birds include Geese, Shovelers, Red-crested pochards, White-eyed pochards, Common teals, Egrets, Wigeons, Coots, Tufted Duck, Gadwall, Brahminy Duck, Garganey, Greylag Goose, Mallard, Common Merganser and Northern Pintail.
Wildlife Warden (Wetlands) Roauf Zargar told Rising Kashmir that some 40- 50 years ago the wetlands were treated as waste land, used for extraction of timber, fuel wood, food yielding plants, wicker and paddy cultivation.
“The concept of these wastelands was converted into conservation. Now the wetlands are being treated on conservation basis as they have great aesthetical value for a particular place, renewable resources for general public, water purifiers and flood absorption basins,” Zargar said.
He said there are 400 water bodies in Kashmir and among them only nine are vested under wildlife protection and rest are vested with other departments.
Zargar, however, said that the number of migratory birds visiting Kashmir was high.
The wildlife warden said that it has been seen in the pinch period (September onwards) that there was scarcity of water in Kashmir.
“Because of less availability of water in Kashmir’s water bodies, the migratory birds usually try to go to plain areas in the subcontinent; Pakistan, Burma, China and India.”
“There is very squint water available in our water bodies. We should have an optimum water level in water bodies for the migratory birds, which is not possible in these harsh conditions,” Zargar said.
He said the department was maintaining the optimum water level in water bodies, that fall under wildlife department, before the arrival of migratory birds in Kashmir.
“We are plugging breaches, raising the bunds around wetlands and de-weeding, de-silting and making open water pools and channels that facilitate the visitors and field staff to move freely,” Zargar said adding that the department was keeping check on poachers who intend to kill migratory birds.