Shrinking public sphere

In order to ensure order and control the spaces that were frequently used for expressing ideas, opinion, anger, dissent and protest are now inaccessible
Nayeem Showkat
The recent arrest of social activists in India is a crackdown on dissent in the country. It is a clear cut message that “public sphere” finds almost no place in today’s India. This is not new. The so called “public sphere” in India has gone through various ups and downs. It has a long history.
The idea of “public sphere”, according to the German philosopher and proponent of the term, Jurgen Habermas, is a: “Social space where individuals can come together to freely discuss and identify societal problems, and through that discussion influence political action.”
Dissent is as important as “public sphere” itself. The history of progress of mankind is a history of informed dissent. State owes this attribute to its task of promoting the public or common welfare of its rightful members, and the press (media) on the other side is supposed to provide communication among members of the public. Press (media) is entitled to play the dual-role in the context of “public sphere.”
On one side, being the watchdog of the state, media is the protagonist of the public opinion in the “public sphere.” Media are of particular importance for constituting and maintaining a public sphere.
Publicising the non-public opinion
India shares a long history of non-public opinion to be a main course of the political order. British Government in India understood the significance of “constructing” the public opinion through media, and established a Central Publicity Board, laying the foundation of the first PR set-up in the country. Public relations here grew out of propaganda; the purpose, in the propaganda model, “is to promote an ideology/a rule among the public with specific motives.”
After the end of the First World War, Central Publicity Board was replaced with the Central Bureau of Information (CBI) by the British Government. To scrutinise the negative and critical stories on the government appearing in the media, the CBI aimed to function as a link between government and media. To cater to their needs, British Government re-constituted the bureau few times.
Indian government after independence set up a full-fledged Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, a premier agency for disseminating information to people at large. Renowned Indian academician in the field of PR and advertising, Jaishree Jathewaney notes that government public relations often are “propagandist in nature leveraging welfare programmes (out of tax payer’s money) to gain positive public opinion for the party in power.”
The successive governments have been using state machinery for propagating the ‘achievements’ of the party in power, and also reclaim their reputation in times of crisis. In this regard, the popular state media, All India Radio & Doordarshan, have been loaded with pro-government messages. Being linear in nature, the programmes like Mann ki Baat seem intended to do the other way round - disseminate the political narratives to influence the public. Government agencies historically have made a habit of crossing the blurry line between informing the public and propagandizing.
Changing the media demography
Who controls the media? This question has haunted the media scholars across the globe since its inception. Apart from major corporates, there is no other thought to it that media has been used by the political masters in power for their political benefits. Building a positive image of the government through publicity tools on one side, the political masters on other side have been directly or indirectly controlling the media for their own purpose.
The idea of Hebarmas’ “public sphere” seems shrinking particularly in Indian context as a change in the structure of “public sphere” here is evident from its subjugation by the “political sphere.”
The Indian media which has a long history of fighting the war of independence for one and a half century has fallen to the hands of murky politicians and greedy businessmen.
Government in power have always tried hands at making the best use of the state machinery to minimse and eliminate the voice of their political opponents. They have been trying different tools to gain the political relevance as per the circumstances.
The Edmund Burke’s fourth-estate in India has been witness to various methods of suppression since the British imperialism in the country. Deporting of the English editors and journalists, licensing, fine, censorship, punishment, death penalty, media gag etc. are some of the tactics used by the consecutive governments over the period in time to supress the public narrative propagated by the press.
History is witness to the account how government during the infamous Emergency imposed the harshest clampdown on media. The period was marked by massive media censorship. Government received profuse criticism from public for choking the voice of their “public sphere.”
The prominent Indian politicians, today, are making increasingly underhanded investments in news media, and the press is failing to serve as a potent, unbiased tool to inform public perception. In this way, it is also increasingly unable to provide an arena for public debates where issues of shared interest can be represented and discussed.
Owning a news entity has become a practical necessity for political parties in India. Through the help of this media, they create their own narratives and try to undermine the relevance of their opponents with scant regard for overall national interest.
According to a report, only three businessmen wield some 20 to 70 per cent control over five major Indian media companies—NDTV, News Nation, India TV, News 24 and Network18. The encroachment of “public sphere” and controlling the “public organ” by government and private corporates weakens democracy.
Public buildings, public places, academic institutions etc. constitute the mainsprings of the generation of public opinion and ideas. They are the never centres where ideas take birth and flourish thereon.
Shrinking both in physical and metaphorical terms, the public spaces have now become the close preserve of either the government or private entities. With shrinking of public spaces, the voices of dissent, expressing ideas, opinion, anger, and protest are fading.
The arrest of social activist, and stifling of protests at JNU and other academic institutions across the country bear a testimony to unabashed suppression of dissent.
Mainstreaming the de trop
Indian electronic media has stooped to its lowest in its history. May it be the Nepal earthquake of 2015 when Indian media was heavily criticised on social media with hashtag #GoHomeIndianMedia for insensitive and biased coverage, or recent death of prominent Bollywood actress Sridevi, Indian news channels have kept ethics at bay in covering the sensitive issues.
The investigation seems no more to be the prerequisite for press. It has been busy in engaging in the statement journalism and mainstreaming of the muck. A major chunk of the Indian news media has developed the practice of side-lining the public issues of paramount importance. Media instead of propagating the public opinions to influence the political action, rather dictates the public to dance to the government’s tune.
The yellow journalism, unethical and unwanted media trials, have affected the perception of public regarding media’s reportage. Public’s trust in the fourth-estate has been declining constantly.
As is evident from its coverage of Kashmir, Indian media channels act merely as extension of government’s mouthpiece. Owing to the aforementioned facts, media has been fading from being the champion of the public opinion.
Alternative press, with its roots in the Vietnam War, has proved to be a prime source of public discourse during these times. Time and again, no stone has been left unturned to choke the voice of the liberal or alternative press and alternative or activist-journalists.
According to a report of First Post, 41 journalists have been killed because of their work in India since 1992. The list includes some of the important names like Gauri Lankesh, MM Kalburgi, Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar, Ranjan Rajdeo, Sai Reddy and Jagendra Singh, to name a few.
Online Public Sphere: The big fish
The direction of flow of information distinguishes the traditional media from the new media. Unlike the linear media – Print, TV, cinema or radio - social media is a non-linear medium. The non-linear media enables the “public” to produce and reproduce information in order to influence the political action. In simple words, social media is the online “public sphere” of the “public.”
Earlier, public had a minimal control over the “public organs.” Online public sphere now has emerged as the one of the strongest “public organs” of the current times.
Apart from numerous functions, social media like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube etc. have been playing a cardinal role in electoral, political and public communication across the globe.
The structural change from a single gatekeeper to the nodes has enormously resulted in a shift in the distribution of power. Unlike the earlier multi-step flow of information, now, the opinion is direct and non-linear. Social media connects public, their ideas and values, like never before.
Perhaps the most influential way the Internet is affecting politics is through the ability of almost anyone to create and widely disseminate their own ideas. Not only on government, social media does enjoy a gigantic influence on mainstream media too.
Social media is the virtual public sphere with immense power to mould and build public opinion and influence the government policies. After examining a large sample of video comments using the California Proposition 8 (2008) as an example, Edgerly et al. say that the “affirmative discourse presupposes that YouTube can be an influential player in the political process.”
Government and political parties haven’t undermined the power of the new media. Politicians and parties in power couldn’t restrict themselves from gaining the political mileage through all the possible means. They have been developing different strategies to supercharge their narratives through different social media channels accordingly.
A former volunteer of a political party in India, Sadhavi Khosla, as quoted in a book ‘I am a Troll’ further, a review published by The Guardian newspaper, reveals that, “Social media trolling against Indian public figures including journalists and actors has been directly co-ordinated from inside the country’s ruling party.”
She further claims that: “Starting late in 2013, and for nearly two years after, she was one of hundreds of party’s supporters receiving direct instructions on messages to push online from senior members of the party’s social media unit.”
Besides that, the book also records that everyday Indian women, particularly journalists, have been voicing the issues of abuse they face online, “with much of it anonymous, sexually charged and fiercely nationalist.”
Accordingly, in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party-led government in the past is reported to have prepared its cadre for a ‘virtual’ war of narratives, emanating in and outside the state.
In this regard, the party had reportedly approached Delhi and Mumbai-based consultancies to groom its young cadre on the social media tools “to generate a positive narrative on Kashmir”.
Further, a Delhi-based information technology firm has trained 16 PDP workers in a month only.
It is evident from the above examples that political strategists taking the benefit of their undisclosed identities, have been nabbing the online public space by stowing into it a pro-political narrative in the form of a public discourse.
Furthermore, the consecutive governments on the other side are also doing their best to control the negative information injuring their public reputation using public machinery.
A report published by the Hindustan Times (2016) reveals that information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry “plans to expand its analytics wing to monitor social media round-the-clock at a time.”
Besides numerous other cases, the arrest of two Mumbai girls for Facebook post against Bal Thackeray’s funeral, is pertinent to mention. Such cases of people being charged for so called sedition in the past, unveil how state strategizes to control and regulate the “public sphere” for its own benefits.
In stark contrast to the idea of Habermas, the “public authority” in India seems to be using the “public organs” to construct “public opinion” and trigger a “public action” in its favour to attain the political objectives and resulted in the shirking of both traditional as well as digital public sphere in the country.
