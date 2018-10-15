Shrine Board approves Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy for all employees

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 14:
The 63rd meeting of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board held at Raj Bhavan under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chairman of the Shrine Board took a number of decisions for promoting the welfare of the employees.
In this context, the Board decided to implement the Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy for its employees as notified by the State Government for its employees and their dependents. Under this scheme, all the 2960 employees of the Board will be brought under the ambit of this insurance policy for an enhanced insurance cover of Rs. 6 lakh for an individual employee and a total of 5 dependents at a premium of Rs. 8777/- on the analogy of the State Government for a period of one year. From the perspective of the employee, there would be a wider choice of hospitals available for treatment alongwith cashless facility which is currently limited to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Kakryal.
The meeting was attended by Dr. S. S. Bloeria, Dr. Ashok Bhan, H. L. Maini, Justice (Retd) Permod Kohli, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Shiv Kumar Sharma and B. B. Vyas, all Board Members; and B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dheeraj Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, Simrandeep Singh, designate Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, Dr. M. K. Kumar and Mr. Anshul Garg, Additional Chief Executive Officers.