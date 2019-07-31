Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2019: 10,360 pilgrims pay obeisance at the Holy Cave

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the 30th day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 10,360 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave. “Till date 3,31,770 yatris had the darshan of the Shivling at the Holy Cave,” said government spokesman in a statement.

“One critically sick Yatri Usha w/o Mahaveer Sharma, age 60 yrs, r/o Ganganagar, Rajasthan was evacuated by helicopter today from Sheshnag to SKIMS, on the direction of Governor Satya Pal Malik. In all 16 critically sick yatris have been air evacuated by the Shrine Board for immediate specialized treatment till date,” the statement added.