SHRC team to visit Central Jail today

Geelani, Mirwaiz appeal rights groups to come to detainees’ rescue
Geelani, Mirwaiz appeal rights groups to come to detainees’ rescue
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, July 23:
The separatist leaders Monday urged the human rights organisations to come to the rescue of the Kashmiri detainees lodged at various jails in and outside Jammu and Kashmir and impress upon India to treat prisoners as per the charter laid by the international community.
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) also directed Director General Prisons (DG) to keep detailed records of detainees and under trials, both locals and non-locals, available as the SHRC team would visit the Central Jail Srinagar on Tuesday.
The SHRC chairperson Bilal Nazki while hearing a petition directed the Principal Secretary Home department that the matter be treated very urgent about the visit of SHRC team to Central Jail Srinagar on Tuesday.
The prisoners in the Central Jail Srinagar have gone on an indefinite hunger strike protesting against poor food quality, denial of medical aid, and delay in their trials.
The condition in the Srinagar Central Jail worsened significantly since the dramatic escape of top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Naveed Jatt on February 6.
Jatt was lodged at the Srinagar Central Jail and managed to escape when he was brought handcuffed to SMHS hospital here.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani said the slow pace of judiciary and bureaucracy and the criminal silence of the champions of human rights has traumatized and put not only these jail inmates in a macabre situation but their families too.
Geelani urged the rights organisations like ICRC, Asia Watch and Amnesty International to come to the rescue of these detainees and impress upon New Delhi to treat detainees as per the charter laid by the international community.
“It is revengeful and biased behavior of jails authorities,” Geelani said. “These inmates are subjected to the worst physical torture, abused and beaten to pulp by using every repressive technique to force them into subjugation.”
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed his concern about the condition of jails in and outside the State.
“The way prisoners are ill-treated in various jails has surpassed all the limits of the human and legal sphere,” he said.
Later, both the leaders, in their press statements said that these helpless prisoners were facing inhuman and ill treatment, unlawfully and unnecessarily shifted outside jails and harassed on one pretext or the other.
“Those languishing in Tihar Jail, Central Jail Srinagar, Jammu, Delhi and other jails are facing extreme situations and hence observing hunger strike for the past many days,” they said.
The Hurriyat leaders said the inmates lodged in Central Jail Srinagar and Udhampur were degraded, humiliated and debouched repeatedly which puts them under severe psychological and mental stress.