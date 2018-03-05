SHRC slams police for failing to investigate custodial killing case

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has come down heavily on State Police “for failing for the last 15 years to complete investigations into the custodial killing of detenue Abdul Hamid Gani”.
The Commission directed the Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, to remain present before it on April 02, 2018. Direction was also passed to Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, to consider granting of ex-gratia under SRO-43 to the victim’s family.
Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, present before the Commission on Friday couldn’t explain the report filed by Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal.
SHRC Chairman, Justice (rtd.) Bilal Nazki, remarked that it is very unfortunate that the police has failed to complete the investigation for the last 15 years and justice has eluded the victim and his family all this time.
“This commission is therefore directing SP Ganderbal to be present on next hearing and also victim’s family is directed to move an application before deputy commissioner Ganderbal for consideration of granting ex-gratia relief under SRO-43,” the commission ruled.
