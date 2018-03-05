About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SHRC slams police for failing to investigate custodial killing case

Published at March 05, 2018 02:14 AM 0Comment(s)1038views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has come down heavily on State Police “for failing for the last 15 years to complete investigations into the custodial killing of detenue Abdul Hamid Gani”.
The Commission directed the Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, to remain present before it on April 02, 2018. Direction was also passed to Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, to consider granting of ex-gratia under SRO-43 to the victim’s family.
Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, present before the Commission on Friday couldn’t explain the report filed by Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal.
SHRC Chairman, Justice (rtd.) Bilal Nazki, remarked that it is very unfortunate that the police has failed to complete the investigation for the last 15 years and justice has eluded the victim and his family all this time.
“This commission is therefore directing SP Ganderbal to be present on next hearing and also victim’s family is directed to move an application before deputy commissioner Ganderbal for consideration of granting ex-gratia relief under SRO-43,” the commission ruled.

 

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top