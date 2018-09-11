SHRC seeks report on pellet victims from Govt of pending cases

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
The division bench of Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked its registrar to produce case list of those pellet victims in which no report has been filed by the government.
The Commission also directed the government to file the report by next date of hearing regarding those pellet victims in which no report has been filed by the state.
This direction was issued by the division bench of the Commission comprising of SHRC Chairperson, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki and member of the Commission Jang Bahadur Singh Jamwal.
Pertinently, the Commission while hearing the case number SHRC/171/2016 has set the next date of hearing on 15/10/2018.
The Commission said, “The registry (Record keepers of the Commission) shall tabulate and find out which are the cases in which no report has been filed and the state shall file a report in such cases by next date.”
Top officials of the Commission said that the SHRC earlier had directed the home department to file a Copy of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).
“Copy of SOP has also not been filed which shall be filed positively by next date,” reads an SHRC direction.
The Commission said “Reportedly there is a matter pending in the High Court concerning the controversy regarding the use of pellets.
SHRC also directed the Chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) who is also one of the petitioners of the case to produce the copy of the petition which is filed in High Court.
“Let the petitioner produce a copy of the petition filed in High Court along with necessary documents so that Commission is clear that the matter Commission is hearing is not also heard by the High Court,” SHRC said adding Copies of the interim orders passed by High Court shall also be produced before the Commission.
SHRC further that there are 13 petitioners in the petition and a fresh petition has been filed today.