SHRC seeks report in alleged thrashing of advocate at Hyderpora

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 22:
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a detailed report from police with regard to the alleged thrashing of advocate Shafqat Nazir by two army personnel on Monday at Gung-Bugh link road near Hyderpora.
Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to file the requisite report with regard to the matter before the next date of hearing listed on 15-04-2019.
The petition of the case was filed by the complainant himself in which he had stated that on 18.02.2019 at around 9:15 am while coming from Rawalpora to High Court and travelling in his vehicle bearing No JK05-6319, he was signaled to stop by the regular army personnel guarding the army convoy movement/ ROP at Hyderpora, Highway near Gung Bugh link road.
The petitioner has also stated that he did the same and accordingly parked his vehicle on side along with other parked civilian vehicles on the highway to make way for the army convoy.
The petition states that two army personnel violently opened door of the vehicle of the complainant and without any provocation, argumentation or any other conversation or reason pounced upon the complainant while punching, slapping and smacking with batons which resulted in injuries to the complainant.
“It is a common belief that regular army is a disciplined force and even in extremely difficult circumstances they are expected not to flout the norms and prescribed Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs). However, in case of the complainant there was no provocative or compelling circumstance for the army on spot to humiliate thrash or beat the complainant,” petitioner informed the Commission.
The complainant said that he had honoured the signal of the army personnel to pave way for transition of army vehicles and thus the army personnel had no reason to create the scene and intimidate the complainant and his mother.
“The episode with the complainant is not only a gross abuse of human rights available to the citizens, but also the army personnel have flouted their own norms and SOPs,” petitioner said.