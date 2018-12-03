SHRC seeks report from SSP, DC Kulgam into killing of 14-year-old Muskaan Jan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) justice (Rtd) Bilal Nazki on Monday issued notice to superintendent of police and deputy commissioner of Kulgam asking them to submit a detailed compliance report before the commission regarding the grave injury caused to class 9 student Muskaan Jan on November 25 during an encounter at Khudwani. The SSP and DC Kulgam are supposed to file the report by November 29 before the Commission.
The notices to the SSP and DC Kulgam were issued in response to the joint petition filed by chairman international forum for justice and human rights (IFJHR) Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and a female human rights activist Zeenat Musthaq.
The petitioners have urged the commission to take cognizance of the matter and direct the respondents to furnish a detailed report as to how 14-year-old Muskan Jan got injured and to order an inquiry to the incident.
Muskan Jan, 14, was injured when she was hit by a bullet in Wanigund, Khudwani in Kulgam after militants and government forces exchanged fire on November 25. According to the petitioners, the girl was shifted to district hospital where from she was referred to SMHS, Soura where she succumbed to injuries.