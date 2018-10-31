SHRC seeks report from SMC, Div Com

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 30:
Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a detailed report from the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Municipal Commissioner Srinagar with regard to the burning of tree leaves.
Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while taking suo moto cognizance of burning of leaves of various types has issued the notice and has sought a response from both respondents before the next date of hearing fixed on 11-12-2018.
“Leaves of various kinds of trees are being burnt that causes smoke pollution everywhere as a result health of all ages gets affected/infected especially children and old aged. The practice although banned under the law is prevalent throughout the valley,” said SHRC Chairperson.
Last year Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) had issued a public advisory barring burning of fallen leaves citing reasons of pollution.
Reports said that SMC in the year 2017 had invoked section 305 of Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 to implement the ban saying “The biomass waste burning is banned under the relevant environmental acts, as it is harmful and illegal and needs to be stopped immediately.”
Burning of leaves is considered hazardous to public health and ash from the fire contributes to the melting of glaciers in the region, the state administration had observed in its earlier advisories.
Kashmir valley has numerous fruit and other trees like the famous Chinar tree which is producing a huge quantity of leaves in autumn. Besides poplar and willow trees, some fruit trees are also pruned in autumn season for better production which adds to the quantity of waste burnt every year leading to increased production of smoke and ashes.