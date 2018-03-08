SHRC seeks report from Police over Shopian killings

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Mar 07:
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a detailed report from government and Police in connection with the killing of civilians in Shopian on Sunday.
SHRC member, Abdul Hamid, has directed the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shopian, Director General of Police (DGP) and Home Secretary to file a detailed report regarding the killing of four civilians by forces on Sunday.
The Commission has asked the respondents to file a report till April 2.
The petition of under the case no SHRC/81/2018 was filed before the Commission by the chairman of International Forum of Justice Ahsan Untoo.
Earlier in the month of January three civilians of Ganovpora village in South Kashmir’s Shopian district were killed in forces firing which provoked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to order an inquiry into the incident. Four civilians and two militants were killed in a brief encounter on Sunday triggering outrage in the Valley.
In response to the shut down call by the separatists restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian after the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) called for Shopian Chalo.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)