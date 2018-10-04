About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SHRC seeks report from police on Redwani army camp

Published at October 04, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir States Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday directed Deputy Commissioner and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam to file factual report on setting up of Army camp in Redwani area of Kulgam district.

Member of the Commission, Dilshad Shaheen while hearing the case passed the direction and asked the respondent to file his response before 20-11-2018.

The Commission revealed it after taking a suo-moto cognizance of news reports and petitions filed by different complainants.

SHRC has also received a petition on the removal of army camp in the area.

