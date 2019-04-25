SHRC seeks report from Police on Malik’s shifting to Tihar

April 25, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The State Human Rights commission (SHRC) Wednesday sought a detailed report from J&K Police regarding arrest and shifting of JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik to Delhi's Tihar jail from Jammu prison.

SHRC chairperson Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing a case directed the DGP to file a detailed report on Malik’s arrest and shifting to Tihar before the next date of hearing.

The directions came in response to petition filed by Chairman of International forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.

JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik was taken into preventive custody on February 22 and lodged at police station Kothibagh. Later, he was booked under infamous Public Safety Act (PSA) on March 7 and shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu.

The petitioner urged the SHRC to direct the government to furnish detailed report regarding the health status of JKLF chief, who was arrested by NIA on April 10 and shifted to Tihar jail, New Delhi.

“The respondents lodged Malik in Kotebalwal Jammu but the state authorities illegally allowed the police authorities to change the custody and handed his custody to NIA, which is otherwise illegal,” reads the petition.

The petitioner stated that Malik’s health condition has deteriorated in Tihar and his family members and friends were not allowed to meet him.

“The lawyers and family tried to meet Malik but were not allowed by the NIA. On April 20, Malik was admitted RML Hospital Delhi for treatment and somehow his lawyer managed to interact with him wherein Malik disclosed that he was beaten ruthlessly by the interrogators and apprehends that his life is under threat and even the family members are not aware of his whereabouts,” further reads the petition.