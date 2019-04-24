SHRC seeks report from police on detention, shifting of JKLF chief

April 24, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The State Human Rights commission Wednesday sought a detailed report from J&K Police in connection with the detention and shifting of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Muhammad Yasin Malik to Tihar Jail in Jammu.



Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the case directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to file a detailed report in this regard before the next date of hearing.



The directions came in the backdrop of a petition filed by Chairman of International forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.