SHRC seeks report from police on civilian killing

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 01:
The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday sought a detailed report from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar in connection with the killing of Noorbagh civilian.
Member of the Commission Dilshada Shaheen while hearing the case bearing registration number: SHRC/331/Sgr/2018 asked the respondents to file a detailed report before SHRC till October 17, 2018.
The petition of the case was filed by chairman International Forum for Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo. The petitioner has appealed the SHRC to direct the respondents to report that how come the militants managed to flee despite cordon at Noorbagh, Qamarwari which saw the innocent killing of Saleem Malik.
“According to his family he was killed in cold blood as forces pumped 35 bullets into his body leaving him dead instantly,” the petitioner said.
The civilian Mohd Saleem Malik S/O Mohammad Yaqoob Malik, the resident of Noorbagh Qamarwari was killed on 27 September during CASO.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com