SHRC seeks report from Police, Admin

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 27:
The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to police and civil administration with regard to the killing of a pregnant lady Firdousa, due to alleged indiscriminate firing on 19 October in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
In this matter, chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki, while taking cognizance of a petition filed before the SHRC, issued a notice to Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama for the detailed report.
The SHRC has also asked both the respondents to file their response before 11-12-2018.
The petitioner in a complaint filed before the Commission has stated that on 19th of October 2018, forces fired indiscriminately due to which a lady namely Firdousa w/o Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh who was pregnant by 5 months got seriously injured and was rushed to District Hospital Pulwama where she succumbed to her injuries.
“As there was no operation going on in the area the government forces without any justification indiscriminately fired upon the civilians due to which one lady got killed who was pregnant by 05 months,” reads the petition.
It was also mentioned in the complaint that “The forces are involved in such grave crimes as they are now targeting women and unborn children,” adding “The commission should take note of these grave human rights violation.”
By seeking the intervention of the Commission, the petitioner has requested the SHRC for the directions of its investigation wing for the redressal of the issue.
“In the premises, it is therefore prayed that the investigation of the incident be taken by the investigating wing of the SHRC and thereafter making a recommendation for the termination of the forces involved in the said incident,” petitioner pleaded before the Commission.
Pertinently, a five-month pregnant woman was killed allegedly during an exchange of fire between militants and forces in a Shadimarg village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on 19 October.