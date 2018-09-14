SHRC seeks report from police, admin

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday sought a detailed compliance report from Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag in connection with critically injured man—who was brought to hospital with his throat slit.
Chairperson, SHRC, justice (retd) Bilal Nazki has taken cognizance of the case and directed the respondents to file a detailed report within four weeks.
He also directed the Medical Superintendent, SMHS hospital for a quality treatment to the victim Feroz Ahmed Hajam of Kherti village of Kokernag area of Anantnag district.
The petition of the case bearing SHRC registration number SHRC/302/Anang/2018 was filed by the chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.
“A 35-year-old man apprehended by police, a few days back on September 06 was brought into Anantnag district hospital with his throat slit-from an army camp in Dooru area of Anantnag district-and is now battling for life at a hospital in Srinagar,” reads a petition.
He has also stated that the man has been identified as Feroz Ahmad Hajam, son of Ghulam Rasool Hajam, a resident of Khreti village in Kokernag area of Anantnag district. He is a barber by profession.
The petition reads that the police have maintained that Hajam tried to end his life by slitting his throat. Quoting the police statement, the petitioner has further stated that police is saying, “He is a Jaish suspect and was apprehended in connection with a case. During questioning, he went to attend nature's call and tried to end his life by slitting his throat.”
The petition also states “Hajam was referred to Anantnag district hospital from the 19 RR camp of Nadoora village in Dooru area of the district and as per sources the camp sought an ambulance from the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Verinag,”