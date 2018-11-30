SHRC seeks report from Govt over TeH activist’s killing

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday sought a detailed compliance report from police and civil administration in connection with the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) activist Mir Hafizullah who was shot dead on November 25.
Chairperson, Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the petition filed before the SHRC issued a notice to Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag asking them to file their response before the next date of hearing.
The petition of the case number SHRC/403/Ang/2018 was filed by chairman of International Forum for Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.
The petitioner has also appealed the SHRC direct its investigation wing to conduct the time bound enquiry report regarding the case of Mir to punish the culprits
Apart from the investigation, the petitioner also further appealed for the compensation in the favour of the slain. In a complaint filed before the Commission states, “At least 5 or 6 bullets were fired at him (Mir) and all of them (killers) were aimed at his head.”
Mir was released from jail last month after being in detntion for two-year and TeH had alleged that he was receiving life threats over the phone
It is pertinent to mention here that, after the killing of Mir, the petitioner had proclaimed to bear the educational expenses of all three children of the slain.