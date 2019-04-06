SHRC seeks report from Govt over patient deaths by transfusion reaction

April 06, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

A day after Rising Kashmir reported five deaths due to transfusion reaction at SKIMS Soura, the Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Friday sought a report from the government.

Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while taking a suo-moto cognizance of the news report titled ‘Five patients die of transfusion reaction in a month at SKIMS’ directed the Commissioner/Secretary Heath and Medical Education (H&ME) Department to file its response with regard to the case.

Nazki while hearing the case said, “The report reveals that due to blood transfusion reaction and use of sub-standard equipment in the blood bank, patients died in the last one month.”

As per the doctors, use of inferior quality material was the leading cause of the transfusion reaction—putting patients at risk with life threatening ailments.

Nazki slammed the authorities and termed the incident as ‘grave human rights violation.’

While hearing the case, he said, “Prima-facie report discloses the grave violation of human rights and negligence of the authorities at SKIMS Soura, Srinagar.”

Pertinently, five patients have died due to blood transfusion reaction at SKIMS in the last one month, raising eyebrows from masses about safety of patients.