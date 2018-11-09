SHRC seeks report from Govt over civilian killings

Petitioner demands compensation to families of slain persons, urges SHRC to probe killings
Srinagar:
Chairman, State Human Rights Commission (Rtd) Justice Bilal Nazki on Thursday issued a notice to civil and police administration over killing of a civilian, Shahid Manzoor Mir—who was killed during an encounter at Shopian asking them to file a detailed compliance report.
A separate notice was also issued to Deputy Commissioner Shopian and the SSP in the case of killing of a mentally challenged person Rayees Ahmed Wani asking them to file a detailed compliance report within four weeks.
Two separate petitions were filed by Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo under case SHRC/379/SPN/2018 and petition SHRC/380/SPN/2018 with regard to the mentally challenged person’s killing. The chairman IFJHR had filed two separate petitions before the commission on November 6.
The petitioner has claimed that the civilian Shahid Manzoor Mir was killed deliberately by the forces and dubbed as a militant later despite the fact that he had no adverse case against him and yet he was dubbed as a militant. The petitioner has urged the SHRC to investigate the case and to make a strong case for the compensation to the victim’s family. Similarly, the petitioner said that there was no SoP in place for dealing with the mentally unsound people who get closer to force’s camps during late hours. He said SHRC must direct the concerned deputy commissioner to sanction an ex-gratia to the family of slain Reyaz Ahmed Wani of Shopian.