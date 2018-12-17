SHRC seeks report from Govt on Doodhganga filtration plant health risks

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec 16:
Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the State government to furnish a detailed report on health risks due to solid waste disposal and animal carcasses in Doodganga filtration plant.
Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki has directed the Commissioner Secretary Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Irrigation and Flood Control (FC) Department, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam and Principal Government Medical College and Hospital, Srinagar to file their response in this regard.
A petition was filed by the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement, Raja Muzaffar in which he had impressed upon SHRC to seek information and details about use of chlorination in the water filtration plant.
The petitioner had also urged the Commission to direct Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar to depute a team of experts from Departments of General Medicine and Community Medicine who can find out health hazards of drinking water supplied from Doodhganga filtration plant at Kralpora on the Srinagar outskirts.
The petitioner in his complaint has appealed the SHRC to direct the respondents to file their response regarding whether chlorination of water at Doodhganga filtration plant Kralpora makes the water safe for drinking as carcasses of animals like cattle, dogs are seen floating in this nallah (stream).
“Hundreds of lavatories flow into it, plus all the solid and liquid waste is also thrown into Doodhganga especially around Chadoora town and villages like Wathoora and Kralpora,” reads a petition.
The petitioner has also stated that it is a known fact that liver ailments, cancers, kidney diseases and other gastro intestinal diseases have a direct relation with intake of contaminated water.
He also urged the commission to get conduct a survey done by Budgam District Administration to know exact number of lavatories having their outlet into Doodhganga and its smaller tributaries right from Branwar to Kralpora via Chadoora, Wathoora.