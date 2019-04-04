SHRC seeks report from Div Com over arresting socio-religious workers

April 04, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a notice to Division Commissioner, Kashmir, and Baseer Ahmad Khan— directing him to file a detailed report with regard to arrest of socio-religious workers.

The petitioner of case who is also Chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ), Ahsan Untoo said that the Commission chief, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki directed the Division Commissioner Kashmir to file a response before the next date of hearing.

He informed the Commission that “Innocent civilians have been booked under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and have been lodged in the different jails of State—more particularity outside the valley.”

“The persons who have been detained under PSA and have been lodged outside valley is the part of the state policy to harass them and is one of the great human rights violation on the part of the respondents and the respondents are duty bound to adhere the fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution,” petitioner informed SHRC.

It was also mentioned “Respondents (Govt and Police) cannot chock the voice of decent and it is beauty of the constitution that certain fundamental rights have been guaranteed to the citizens of the state and one of the cherished rights is the right to life defined under the Article 21 of the constitution,”

The petitioner appealed the Commission to direct the respondents to transfer all detenues to district jails of Valley.

“Recommendation be made to the respondents to shift all the detenues detained under PSA to the nearest place of their residents so that their relatives, the Kith and kins can have easy access to meet their beloved ones,” Petitioner pleaded SHRC.

He also requested the Commission to direct the respondent to furnish the details of the detenues detained under PSA till date.