SHRC seeks report from DGP, IGP Jmu

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 09:
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday sought a detailed report from Director General of Police DGP and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu regarding killing of a youth at residence of National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah in Jammu.
The SHRC chairperson Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while taking a suo-moto cognizance of media reports sought a detailed report from J&K police chief and IGP Jammu before the next date of hearing on September 10.
The family members of the slain youth Syed Murfad Shah have rejected police claim that their son smashed his SUV into Abdullah’s residence and ransacked the room of his house before being killed by CRPF men.
They have demanded an independent probe into his killing and registration of FIR against CRPF.
Murfad’s family has also demanded release of CCTV footage of Abdullah’s residence on the day.
The political parties including NC, BJP, PDP and Congress have demanding a thorough probe into incident.
The District Magistrate Jammu has ordered an inquiry into youth’s killing.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com