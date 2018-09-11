SHRC seeks report from DG Prison in TeH activist’s PSA detention

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday directed Director General (DP) Prison to file a detailed compliance report in connection with the slapping of Public Safety Act (PSA) on Hurriyat activist Umar Adil Dar.
Member of the Commission Dilshad Shaheen while hearing the case issued a ‘notice to DG prisons’ and asked him to file a detailed compliance report before till September 25, 2018.
This information was disclosed by the petitioner of the case filed by the chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo on September 07-2018 bearing registration number SHRC/291/Sgr/2018.
The petitioner said that the SHRC has asked DG prisons to file a report of compliance that includes grounds of detention under which Dar has been arrested and lodged in Kathua jail.
Pertinently, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) activist, Umar Adil Dar was arrested outside district court Anantnag on August 02.
Dar, a resident of Lasjan area of Srinagar outskirts and was arrested by the government forces deployed in civvies outside the court.
On the following day of his arrest, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik condemned the arrest of JRL member Dar.
Condemning his arrest, JRL in a statement issued to press said, “He was arrested outside the court premises and within 24 hours slapped with PSA and sent to Kathua jail. Neither was his family in Srinagar informed about his arrest or shifting nor was he presented before any court of law.”