SHRC seeks report from DC Pulwama, SP Awantipora

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 07:
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama and Superintendent of Police (SP) Awantipora to file a detailed report in connection with the alleged thrashing and ransacking of militants house at Awantipora.
Member of the Commission Dilshad Shaheen while hearing the case told the respondents to file their response within three weeks.
The petition of the case was filed by the chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.
Quoting the petition filed before the Commission reads, “The family members of Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Lateef Ahmad Dar alas Tiger accused the forces of vandalising their house and thrashing them during search operations on Tuesday night in Awantipora town of Pulwama district.”
The family members according to the petition also state that the forces barged into their houses in Dogripora village and ransacked their household items.
The petition also reads that the family members have said: “Forces also thrashed three brothers of ‘Lateef Tiger’ namely Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Zubair Ahmad Dar and also three of his neighbours (including) Mohammad Azhar-ud-Din, Bilal Ahmad Dar and Ishfaq Lone during the operation.”
“One of his (Militants) brothers suffered injuries during thrashing and was shifted to a nearby hospital where he is undergone treatment,” the petition reads.
It is also mentioned that “The villagers and family members demanded strict action and registering of FIR against the guilty person.”