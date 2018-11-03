SHRC seeks report from civil, police admin

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday sought a detailed report from civil and police administration from south Kashmir’s district Pulwama in connection with case of thrashing of 15 civilians and damaging property by government forces.
Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while taking cognizance of a petition filed before SHRC issued a notice to Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama for the detailed report. The SHRC has also asked both respondents to file their response before 11-12-2018.
The petitioner in a complaint filed before the Commission has stated that on the intervening night of 18-10-2018 about 09:50 PM the forces entered into the residential houses of the inhabitants of Thrichal Pulwama and without any provocation thrashed the civilian and damaged the property due to which 15 civilians including 08 women were injured.
In a petition it is also mentioned “Nowadays it has become habit of the forces to enter into the residential houses of inhabitants and without any legal justification beat them ruthlessly as the rights guaranteed under the constitution have been violated by the forces and the commission is duty bound to take note of these human rights violations.”
“All those injured were admitted in district hospital Pulwama and some of the critically injured persons were referred to Bone & Joint Hospital at Srinagar for specialized treatment,” It reads.
The petition further reads that the commission has been created for the purpose of defending the human rights of the citizens and to take the violators to the task, “The forces are one of the constituents of the state and are duty bound to respect the individual but unfortunately these security personnel’s turn to be violators human rights,” SHRC was informed in a petition.
In a complaint filed before the Commission, the petitioner said that the persons who have been injured were all civilians and there is no justification for treating these civilians as the second standard Shahida citizen of the state.