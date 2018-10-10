SHRC seeks report about Ramban accident

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 09:
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday asked the police and civil administration to file a detailed report about the Ramban road accident in which 22 persons died on October 07.
The Commission directed the Director General of Police (DGP), Inspector General of Police (IGP) traffic J&K and Secretary Public Works Department to file their responses within six weeks.
Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while taking a suo-moto cognizance of news reports regarding the accident said, “The Commission observed that a large number of road accidents take place in the state of Jammu and Kashmir which takes many lives.”
He said, “The reports suggest accidents prima facie to be the result of lack of supervision by the Traffic authorities and also because of bad conditions of roads.” The Commission has also sought the data regarding the deaths due to accidents.
Nazki while hearing the case said, “IGP Traffic J&K shall file the complete data regarding accidents which have taken place in the State from Ist January 2018 till date giving details of a number of persons killed and injured.”
Pertinently, 22 passengers were killed and 13 others injured in a road accident in Kelamorh area of Ramban district on the Srinagar-Jammu highway last Saturday. The accident took place when a mini-bus on way to Ramban skidded off the road near Kelamorh and fell into 200 feet deep gorge.