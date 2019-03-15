About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

SHRC seeks Police report on ‘halting’ schools buses, ambulances during convoy movement

State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Thursday told J&K Police to file a detailed report regarding the alleged halting of school buses and ambulances during convoy movement on various roads in Kashmir.
The notice served to Police for filing the compliance report came in the backdrop of the petition filed by Ahsan Untoo before the commission.
Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki told the Director General of Police to file the response within four weeks.
The complainant has appealed the commission to take cognizance of the petition and directed the respondents to exempt the school buses and ambulances from the ambit of the restriction order.
Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) expressed concern over the halting of school buses during convoy movement on various roads in Kashmir.
The petitioner has informed the commission that after the Pulwama Fidayeen attack, in which 40 CRPF men were killed, the movement of civilians has been restricted during the convoy movement in the Valley, particularly at Srinagar and the sole purpose of restriction was to avoid Pulwama-like incidents in the near future.
“The order of restriction has been passed by the State government on the instructions of Government of India for the safety of troops,” the petition reads.
In the complaint filed before the SHRC, it was also stated that during the convoy movement, all civilian movement of vehicles including school buses and ambulances is halted on various roads in Kashmir valley, particularly Srinagar-Jammu highway.
It states that due to this general public, particularly the school going children, were facing tremendous hardships.
“The government employees do not reach offices and students their schools on time,” the complaint reads.
The petitioner also mentioned that the Right to Education was one of the fundamental rights given by the constitution and could not be curtailed or snatched by any government order as restriction on the movement of school buses was just to deny them the right of education as the students and staff members had to wait for hours altogether on the roadside.

