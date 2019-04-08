SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

April 08, 2019 | Agencies

The State Human Rights Commission has sought a latest status of investigation into the massacre at Kupwara on 27 January 1994 and warrant against the accused army personnel including then lieutenant G D S Bakshi.



Police had filed FIR (19/1994) under RPC sections of 302 (murder), and 307 (attempt to murder) police at station Kupwara.



The SHRC chairperson Justice (Retd) Bilal Ahmad Nazki issued notice to the government on a petition filed by International Forum for Justice Human Rights JK through its chairman Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, the petitioner said.



Untoo said a report has been filed by Inspector General of Police CID J&K which reveals that the enquiry conducted after receiving the information from reliable sources that “the troops deployed at Kupwara town under the command of 2nd lieutenant GD S Bakshi indiscriminately fired in bus stand Kupwara without any provocation and justification with criminal intention which resulted in the killing of several persons besides injuries to many others.” He said police station filed an FIR no. 19/1994 under section 302, 307, 449 RPC.



He added: “During the investigation it is admitted in the report that the massacre was done under the command of GDS Bakshi, lieutenant 31 Madrass regiment.”



In the report, as per the petition, police served notice to Bakshi through GoC Northern Command to appear before investigation officer of instant case but the concerned unit failed to cooperate with the investigating agency. He said that despite notice by SHRC and courtof JMC Kupwara, the army has not cooperated with the investigating agency.



“It’s crystal clear that during the investigation the concerned officer namely GDS Bakshi and the soldiers under (his) command killed the innocent people without any justification or provocation,” the petitioner said urging commission to order “coercive measures” and issue warrant against the accuse persons so that the investigation of the innocent killings comes to the conclusion.



According to a local news agency, the petitioner has also sought directions to the government for furnishing bio-data of the deceased and injured in the incident.

