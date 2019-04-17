SHRC seeks explanation from DC Bandipora about detention of 'mentally sick' person under PSA

April 17, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Tuesday directed the Bandipora district administration to explain whether there was a provision to arrest a mentally ailing person under Public Safety Act (PSA) or not.

A case titled, Nazir Ahmad Malla son of Late Abdul Rehman Malla of Ganastan area of Sumbal Sonawari in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was listed before the Commission.

The complainant Nazir Ahmad Malla who is a brother of a PSA detenue, Abdul Rahman Malla informed the SHRC that his brother was suffering from mental illness and was lodged in Kotebalwal Jail Jammu.

Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the case sought a report from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora to explain whether mentally sick persons can be detained under PSA.

While seeking the response in two weeks, Nazki also directed the respondent to explain that even if a mentally sick person will be detained under PSA, can he be kept in jail or had to be lodged in a hospital.



Pertinently, authorities in January booked three persons of Bandipora district under Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent them to Kotebalwal jail in Jammu.

Reportedly District Magistrate Bandipora earlier directed to book three youths under PSA after accepting the charge sheet/ dossier submitted before him by Police.

Those booked under PSA includes Tawseef Ahmad Lone son of Wali Mohmad Lone of Gundpora, Abdul Samad Mala son of Abdul Rahman Malla of Ganstan and Suhail Ahmad Parray son of Zahoor Ahmad Parray of Bangar Mohalla in Hajin.