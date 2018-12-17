SHRC seeks detailed report from govt, police on Pulwama killings

Riyaz BhatSrinagar
Two days after the killing of seven civilians in Pulwama’s Sirnoo village, State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) today asked the government and Police to submit factual detailed report on Saturday’s incidents.
Member of the Commission Dilshad Shaheen while hearing the petition No SHRC 419/2018 issued a notice to Commissioner Secretary Home Department, Director General of Police (DGP), Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama in which it has asked the authorities to file a factual detailed report on the matter.
The Commission asked the respondents to file their response before the next date of hearing listed on March 1, 2019.