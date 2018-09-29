SHRC seeks detailed compliance report from admin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday sought a detailed compliance report from Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora in connection with the alleged mutilation of militant bodies who were killed in Bandipora last week.
The petitioner of the case said the chairperson of the SHRC Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the case asked the respondents to file a report whether there was a use of chemical weapons by forces behind mutilation of militant bodies.
The petition of the case was filed by the chairman of the International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo. In a petition, he has sought the directions to SHRC investigation wing to conduct the inquiry into “6 families claim 5 militants killed in Bandipora were their kin”.
The petition reads, “The most heinous crime among war crimes is the use of chemical weapons and the so-called biggest democracy of the word is using this inhuman method against innocent Kashmiris who are fighting for their political rights.”
“Recently during an encounter forces used chemical weapons against five militants burning them alive and beyond recognition,” reads a petition. The petitioner also states “The bodies of the five dead young boys were torn into pieces because of the deadly chemical weapons, adding “This being the most heinous crime against humanity and against the international protocols.” In a petition, it was also stated that this is not the first incident of this kind so there should be an impartial probe.