Delivery of baby on roadside:

SHRC Seeks compliance report from GMC, LD Hospital

Published at January 22, 2019 12:49 AM


Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar, Jan 21:

 Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Monday issued a notice to Principal Government Medical College (GMC) and Medical Superintendent Lal Ded maternity Hospital Srinagar for a detailed compliance report following delivery of baby by a woman from Kupwara on roadside.
Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki took the suo-moto cognizance of the incident and directed the GMC authorities and LD Hospital Medical Superintendent to furnish requisite report within 10 days.
The next date of the hearing of the case has been listed on January 29, 2019.
Suraya, a woman from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district gave birth to a stillborn on a roadside after doctors at popular maternity care LD hospital refused to admit her.
The woman delivered a baby girl on the road in Bemina Srinagar, but with no help from the doctors, the infant died a few minutes later. The incident triggered outrage on social media and protests by the family members who demanded strict action against the doctor on duty that time.

 

 

