SHRC seek report

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 19:
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday sought a detailed compliance report from Police and government on thrashing and threatening of Kashmiri students studying outside the State.
Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing a case directed Commissioner Secretary Home Department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Director General of Police (DGP) to file their response with regard to the case.
The petition was filed by chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.